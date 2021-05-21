Unsolved crimes: Kelowna

174610
CRIME: THEFT FROM GARAGE

DATE: May 20, 2021

RCMP FILE: 2021-29827

On May 20, 2021 a resident of Purcell Court in the Dilworth Mountain area contacted Kelowna RCMP to report an overnight theft from their garage. The only item taken was a hoverboard that his 10-year-old son had purchased with his own money. The hoverboard is a light blue Gotrax with 6.5 inch wheels, UL2272 certified, a 25.2 V 2.6 Ah big capacity lithium-ion battery, dual 200-watt motor that goes up to 10 km / hour. If you see this board, there’s a young man who would be happy to have it back!

Okanagan Crime Stoppers is a non profit community based crime solving program working in conjunction with the police, the media and the public to help make your community a safer place in which to live.

Crime Stoppers empowers regular people to fight back against crime. Anyone can submit an anonymous tip by using our tips line, and if that tip leads to an arrest the individual will receive a reward for their efforts.

Crime Stoppers operates in over 20 countries worldwide and since the very first program started in 1976, we have become the number one community based crime solving organization in the world.

Volunteers also play an integral role in Crime Stoppers: in committees, helping with projects, attending events, helping sell items or tickets, working on special events and providing person power or expertise.

