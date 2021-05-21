Unsolved crimes: Kelowna

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here is a recent crime that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net

CRIME: THEFT FROM GARAGE

DATE: May 20, 2021

RCMP FILE: 2021-29827

On May 20, 2021 a resident of Purcell Court in the Dilworth Mountain area contacted Kelowna RCMP to report an overnight theft from their garage. The only item taken was a hoverboard that his 10-year-old son had purchased with his own money. The hoverboard is a light blue Gotrax with 6.5 inch wheels, UL2272 certified, a 25.2 V 2.6 Ah big capacity lithium-ion battery, dual 200-watt motor that goes up to 10 km / hour. If you see this board, there’s a young man who would be happy to have it back!

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers' anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net.