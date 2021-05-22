Unsolved crimes: DLC

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here is a recent crime that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net

CRIME: BREAK AND ENTER TO PARKADE

DATE: May 4, 2021

RCMP FILE: 2021-27388

Just after midnight on May 4, 2021, two suspects broke into a condominium building located on Bottom Wood Lake Road in Lake Country. The suspects are seen on camera breaking in and heading to the parking garage and storage areas. They tried numerous vehicle door handles before leaving with a set of vehicle tires from the storage area. If you recognize either of these alleged thieves, please contact Crime Stoppers or Lake Country RCMP.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net. Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.