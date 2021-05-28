174819
Crime-Stoppers

Kelowna's most wanted

Crime Stoppers - | Story: 334436

Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 28, 2021.

Thomas Aaron Udell (DOB 1986-11-22) is wanted for one count of driving while disqualified and two counts of breach of probation.

Udell is described as a 34-year-old Caucasian male, 5’10” tall and 170 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2021-888

