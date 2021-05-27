Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 27, 2021.

Kyle Hank Farrell (DOB 1984-04-29) is wanted for one count of possession of stolen property over $5000, one count of possession of stolen property under $5000 and one count of possession of break in tools.

Farrell is described as a 37-year-old Caucasian male, 6’3” tall and 186 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2020-69687