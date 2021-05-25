Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 25, 2021.

Brodin William Place (DOB 1981-06-03) is wanted for one count of trafficking a controlled substance.

Place is described as a 39-year-old Caucasian male, 5’11 tall and 130 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2020-67963