Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 19, 2021.

Paul Joseph Bessette (DOB 1980-04-29) is wanted for one count of possession of stolen property, one count of possess break in tools, one count of dangerous driving, one count of flight from police, two counts of driving while disqualified and one count of breach.

Bessette is described as a 41-year-old Caucasian male, 5’11” tall and 190 lbs. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2021-13239