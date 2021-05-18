Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 18, 2021.

Izaak Scott MacPhail (DOB 1997-04-20) is wanted for two counts of assault, one count of breach of undertaking and one count of driving while prohibited.

MacPhail is described as a 24-year-old Caucasian male, 6’0” tall and 181 lbs. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2021-1509