Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 17, 2021.

Christopher Roberge (DOB 1982-12-18) is wanted for two counts of break and enter, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of stolen property and one firearms charge.

Roberge is described as a 38-year-old Caucasian male, 5’11” tall and 141 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2020-2878