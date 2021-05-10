Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 10, 2021.

Nathan Louis Lockhart (DOB 1995-02-01) is wanted for one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, one count of fail to stop at accident causing bodily harm, one count of mischief over $5000 and one count of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

Lockhart is described as a 26-year-old Caucasian male, 6’0” tall and 170 lbs. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2020-60351