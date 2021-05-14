Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 14, 2021.

Jacob Kjaer (DOB 1965-11-14) is wanted for one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and one count of impaired driving.

Kjaer is described as a 55-year-old Caucasian male, 5’11” tall and 161 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2020-34625