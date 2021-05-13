Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 13, 2021.

Crystal Kathleen Victoria Swetz-Wallace (DOB 1983-04-13) is wanted for one count of driving while prohibited.

Swetz-Wallace is described as a 38-year-old Caucasian female, 5’2” tall and 126 lbs. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2019-64226