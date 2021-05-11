Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 11, 2021.

Ryan Matthew Ramsden (DOB 1986-02-25) is wanted for one count of break and enter.

Ramsden is described as a 35-year-old Caucasian male, 6’4” tall and 210 lbs. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2019-44062