Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 33, 2021.

Mathew Pal Peregoodoff (DOB 1983-12-12) is wanted for one count of mischief under $5000 and one count of cause fear of injury/damage.

Peregoodoff is described as a 37-year-old Caucasian male, 5’11” tall and 232 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2019-74283