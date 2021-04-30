Unsolved crimes: Kelowna

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here is a recent crime that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net

CRIME: THEFT OF CAR

DATE: 2021-04-27

RCMP FILE: 2021-24029

A woman dropped off her car at an auto glass shop located on the 1700 block of Springfield Road in Kelowna on the evening of April 26th. Sometime between then and the next morning the car disappeared. The stolen vehicle is a blue 2008 Volkswagen Golf with BC plate number 820PSL and VIN 9BWEL41J284020983. The car contained climbing equipment such as a harness, shoes, poles, tarp and a backpack. If you can help to locate the Golf, contact Crime Stoppers anonymously or call Kelowna RCMP.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net. Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.