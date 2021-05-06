Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 6, 2021.

Charles Chad Boshuis (DOB 1989-07-11) is wanted for one count of assault and four counts of breach of release order.

Boshuis is described as a 31-year-old Caucasian male, 6’2” tall and 203 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2021-14027