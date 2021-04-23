Unsolved crimes: DLC

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net

CRIME: THEFT FROM OFFICE

DATE: April 15, 2021

RCMP FILE: 2021-22541

At approximately 2:00 p.m on April 15, 2021, a male entered a professional office located on Main Street in Lake Country. He claimed he was waiting for a patient getting a procedure and sat in the office for approximately 30 minutes. When the office receptionist stepped away momentarily, the male departed with a Dyson heating/cooling fan (worth approximately $900) under his arm. The male is described as being tall, slim, in his late 20’s and was wearing shorts, red shoes, a red cap and a lanyard around his neck.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

If you can help to identify this person of interest contact Lake Country RCMP or remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers