Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of April 28, 2021.

Dave Eric Subranni (DOB 1978-10-08) is wanted for one count of assault with weapon and one count of fail to appear.

Subranni is described as a 42-year-old Caucasian male, 5’11” tall and 155 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2019-44598