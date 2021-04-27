Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of April 27, 2021.

Forrest Wolf Boomhower (DOB 1995-04-07) is wanted for one count of theft under $5000, one count of mischief, one count of possession and six counts of breach of probation.

Boomhower is described as a 26-year-old non-white male, 5’10” tall and 133 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2020-7262