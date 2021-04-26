Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of April 26, 2021.

Michelle Dawn Peiritsch (DOB 1975-06-06) is wanted for one count of assault, one count of theft under $5000 and one count of fail to appear.

Peiritsch is described as a 45-year-old Caucasian female, 5’0” tall and 115 lbs. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2019-3232