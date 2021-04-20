Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of April 20, 2021.

Michael Alexander Booth (DOB 1988-09-06) is wanted for one count of theft under $5000.

Booth is described as a 32-year-old Caucasian male, 5’11 tall and 119 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2020-32029