Crime-Stoppers

Unsolved crimes: West Kel

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here is a recent crime that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve

CRIME: THEFT FROM UNDERGROUND PARKADE

DATE: 2021-04-03

RCMP FILE: 2021-20061

West Kelowna RCMP members were called after a representative of a condo complex on the 2200 block of Upper Sundance Drive was notified of a break and enter to a vehicle in the underground parking. Six storage lockers were also entered at the time. One of the resident’s whose locker was broken into reported the theft of two bicycles. One, an “Intense 951FRO” with Saint 810 package is worth an estimated $11,000, and is a full suspension mountain bike with yellow rims, black “DMA” lettering and white shocks with blue stickers. There is a unique dent in the down tube (as shown in photo). The other bicycle is a black “We the People” BMX brand bike.

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net. Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.

