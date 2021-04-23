Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of April 23, 2021.

Kathryn Danielle Willyung (DOB 1986-07-30) is wanted for one count of theft under $5000.

Willyung is described as a 34-year-old Caucasian female, 5’7” tall and 126 lbs. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2020-26748