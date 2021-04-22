Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of April 22, 2021.

Steven Frank Grande (DOB 1975-01-04) is wanted for one count of causing an animal to suffer and two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Grande is described as a 46-year-old Caucasian male, 5’10” tall and 221 lbs. He is bald with brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2021-7528