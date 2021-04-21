Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of April 21, 2021.

Jesse Tenelle Seitz (DOB 1983-05-14) is wanted for three counts of theft under $5000.

Seitz is described as a 37-year-old Caucasian female, 5’6” tall and 122 lbs. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2019-15591