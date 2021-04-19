Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of April 19, 2021.

Rebecca Christine Quezada Crosina (DOB 1991-04-11) is wanted for one count of theft of motor vehicle, one count of possession of stolen property over $5000 and one count of resist peace officer.

Quezada Crosina is described as a 30-year-old non-white female, 5’2” tall and 196 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2020-64505