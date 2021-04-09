Unsolved crimes: Kelowna

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net

CRIME: THEFT FROM AUTO

DATE: March 25, 2021

RCMP FILE: 2021-16522

Kelowna RCMP hope you can help to identify these two thieves caught on camera at a residence on the 800 block of Academy Way. The two suspects broke through the front door, entered the parkade and broke into three vehicles. A window on one vehicle was smashed and a gym bag was stolen. It’s unknown what was taken from the other two vehicles. If you can help to identify either of these men, please contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers.

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers' anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net.

CRIME: FAKE GOLD SCAM

DATE: April 8, 2021

With warmer weather comes a resurgence of the “fake gold scam” in the area. There are two different methods suspects will use to scam their victims. A suspect will approach an individual in a high traffic area such as a parking lot, gas station or shopping plaza. They will recite a sad story such as losing their wallet, needing money for medical reasons or escaping domestic abuse. They will then offer to sell gold jewelry in order to get fast cash to help them in their situation. Another scenario has the suspect approaching an individual using the same sad story, asking for money using gold jewelry as collateral and promising to come back for it. The victims later find out that the jewelry is not actually gold and have been bilked out of large sums of cash. The suspects are usually South East Asian or Middle Eastern and may be with other adults (male or female) and may also be with children. They may speak (or pretend to speak) poor English. Please contact local authorities if you are approached.

You can help catch these suspects and qualify for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net.