Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of April 16, 2021.

Robin Derac Saumier (DOB 1981-10-30) is wanted for two counts of possession of stolen property, two counts of breach of release order, three counts of drive while prohibited, one count of breach of undertaking and one count of fail to appear.

Saumier is described as a 39-year-old Caucasian male, 5’8” tall and 188 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2019-75087