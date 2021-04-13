Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of April 13, 2021.

Tyler David Peter Stannard (DOB 1985-10-05) is wanted for one count of fail to comply with an order.

Stannard is described as a 35-year-old Caucasian male, 5’9” tall and 175 lbs. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2021-9131