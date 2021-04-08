Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of April 8, 2021.

Trevor William Garowey (DOB 1995-08-12) is wanted for one count of theft of motor vehicle, one count of possession, one count of theft under $5000, one count of possession of stolen property and three counts of driving while prohibited.

Garowey is described as a 25-year-old Caucasian male, 6’4” tall and 201 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2019-65852