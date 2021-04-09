Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of April 9, 2021.

Jordan Thomas Edwards Bouvette (DOB 1997-02-18) is wanted for one count of break and enter.

Bouvette is described as a 24-year-old non-white male, 6’0” tall and 141 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2021-7303