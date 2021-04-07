Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of April 7, 2021.

Stacy Pauline Phillips (DOB 2000-07-21) is wanted for three counts of trafficking and one count of breach of probation.

Phillips is described as a 20-year-old Caucasian female, 5’11” tall and 133 lbs. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2018-57849