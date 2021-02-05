169203
168674
Crime-Stoppers

Unsolved crimes: Kelowna

Crime Stoppers - | Story: 324069

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net

CRIME: THEFT OF WALLET

DATE: January 30, 2021

RCMP FILE: 2021-5514

A man whose wallet went missing while shopping at a store located on Banks Road in Kelowna contacted the RCMP on January 30, 2021. The man noticed the wallet missing from his shopping cart around noon. The male believed to be the suspect in the theft had interacted with the victim in the store. All cards were cancelled immediately before they could be used. If you have information that could identify this person of interest, please contact Kelowna RCMP or remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers.

CRIME: FRAUD

DATE: February 3, 2021

RCMP FILE: 2021-6284

Staff from a rental car company located on the 2300 block of Highway 97 North contacted Kelowna RCMP on February 3, 2021, to report a fraudulent rental. A suspect had identified himself by producing a BC interim driving license along with a Manitoba photo driver’s license. The staff later discovered numerous false driver’s licenses, authentic driver’s licenses, credit cards and lists of personal data in the vehicle. The suspect is thought to have used various different identities at several local businesses. If you can help to identify this person of interest, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously or call Kelowna RCMP.

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net. Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Crime Stoppers articles

167218
About the Author

Okanagan Crime Stoppers is a non profit community based crime solving program working in conjunction with the police, the media and the public to help make your community a safer place in which to live.

Crime Stoppers empowers regular people to fight back against crime. Anyone can submit an anonymous tip by using our tips line, and if that tip leads to an arrest the individual will receive a reward for their efforts.

Crime Stoppers operates in over 20 countries worldwide and since the very first program started in 1976, we have become the number one community based crime solving organization in the world.

Volunteers also play an integral role in Crime Stoppers: in committees, helping with projects, attending events, helping sell items or tickets, working on special events and providing person power or expertise.

Websites:
Kelowna    Vernon    Penticton



The views expressed are strictly those of the author and not necessarily those of Castanet. Castanet does not warrant the contents.

Previous Stories





168943