Unsolved crimes: Kelowna

CRIME: THEFT OF WALLET

DATE: January 30, 2021

RCMP FILE: 2021-5514

A man whose wallet went missing while shopping at a store located on Banks Road in Kelowna contacted the RCMP on January 30, 2021. The man noticed the wallet missing from his shopping cart around noon. The male believed to be the suspect in the theft had interacted with the victim in the store. All cards were cancelled immediately before they could be used. If you have information that could identify this person of interest, please contact Kelowna RCMP or remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

CRIME: FRAUD

DATE: February 3, 2021

RCMP FILE: 2021-6284

Staff from a rental car company located on the 2300 block of Highway 97 North contacted Kelowna RCMP on February 3, 2021, to report a fraudulent rental. A suspect had identified himself by producing a BC interim driving license along with a Manitoba photo driver’s license. The staff later discovered numerous false driver’s licenses, authentic driver’s licenses, credit cards and lists of personal data in the vehicle. The suspect is thought to have used various different identities at several local businesses. If you can help to identify this person of interest, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously or call Kelowna RCMP.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net. Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.