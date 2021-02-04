Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of February 4, 2021.

Justin Gary Dionne (DOB 1979-03-02) is wanted for one count of break and enter, one count of possession of stolen property, one count of resist peace officer, two counts of firearms offences, one count of breach and one count of driving while prohibited.

Dionne is described as a 41-year-old Caucasian male, 5’7” tall and 150 lbs. He is bald with hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2018-69071