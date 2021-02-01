Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of February 1, 2021.

Kevin Matthew Lindsay (DOB 1986-02-24) is wanted for five counts of driving while prohibited or suspended.

Lindsay is described as a 34-year-old Caucasian male, 5’6” tall and 161 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2016-17327