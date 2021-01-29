Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of January 29, 2021.

Jordyn Emily Salahub (DOB 1996-08-21) is wanted for three counts of trafficking a controlled substance.

Salahub is described as a 24-year-old Caucasian female, 5’4” tall and 161 lbs. She has red hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2020-42545