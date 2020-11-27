Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of November 27, 2020.

Taylor Ann Marie Baranec (DOB 1991-05-12) is wanted for one count of deal with identity documents, one count of personation with intent and two counts of theft under $5000.

Baranec is described as a 29-year-old Caucasian female, 5’2” tall and 111 lbs. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2020-32897