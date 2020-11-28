Unsolved crimes: DLC

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net

CRIME: CREDIT CARD FRAUD

DATE: November 16, 2020

RCMP FILE: 2020-71028

Lake Country RCMP members are investigating a series of purchases made on November 14, 2020, with a credit card stolen from a vehicle in West Kelowna. Two women and a male were involved in these purchases totalling almost $2000. They are associated to a black late model Dodge pickup truck. If you can assist in the identification of these three persons of interest, please contact Crime Stoppers or Lake Country RCMP.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

