165834
160393
Crime-Stoppers

Unsolved crimes: DLC

Crime Stoppers - | Story: 317534

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars.  Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net

 

CRIME:           CREDIT CARD FRAUD

DATE:             November 16, 2020

RCMP FILE:    2020-71028

Lake Country RCMP members are investigating a series of purchases made on November 14, 2020, with a credit card stolen from a vehicle in West Kelowna.  Two women and a male were involved in these purchases totalling almost $2000.  They are associated to a black late model Dodge pickup truck.  If you can assist in the identification of these three persons of interest, please contact Crime Stoppers or Lake Country RCMP.  

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net.  Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Crime Stoppers articles

163920
About the Author

Okanagan Crime Stoppers is a non profit community based crime solving program working in conjunction with the police, the media and the public to help make your community a safer place in which to live.

Crime Stoppers empowers regular people to fight back against crime. Anyone can submit an anonymous tip by using our tips line, and if that tip leads to an arrest the individual will receive a reward for their efforts.

Crime Stoppers operates in over 20 countries worldwide and since the very first program started in 1976, we have become the number one community based crime solving organization in the world.

Volunteers also play an integral role in Crime Stoppers: in committees, helping with projects, attending events, helping sell items or tickets, working on special events and providing person power or expertise.

Websites:
Kelowna    Vernon    Penticton



162132
The views expressed are strictly those of the author and not necessarily those of Castanet. Castanet does not warrant the contents.

Previous Stories



162893


164390