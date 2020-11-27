165834
Crime-Stoppers

Unsolved crimes: Kelowna

Crime Stoppers - | Story: 317533

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars.  Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net

 

CRIME:           FRAUD

DATE:             September 29, 2020

RCMP FILE:    2020-60907

On September 29, 2020, a local company reported receiving two phone orders for thousands of dollars of lighting ballasts paid via credit card by fraudulent means. The purchaser had all the correct information when making the order, picked up by a driver identified as being from St. Thomas, Jamaica, who drove a large yellow cube truck.  The truck’s plates had been switched from another vehicle and the truck and driver may be from the lower mainland.  If you have any information on this file, please contact us (always anonymous) and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net.  Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.

           

CRIME:           BREAK AND ENTER / THEFT OF MAIL

DATE:             November 10, 2020

RCMP FILE:    2020-69921

The building manager of a complex located on the 800 block of Saucier Avenue in Kelowna called Kelowna RCMP on November 10th when he discovered a break and enter resulting in theft of mail.  Video confirms the event at 4:30 a.m. when a female pried open the front door, proceeded to the mailroom and pried open mailboxes.  It is unknown what exactly is missing. If you recognize this female person of interest described as a Caucasian in her 40’s with purple tinged hair and wearing a dark hooded jacket, please let Crime Stoppers or Kelowna RCMP know.

You can help catch these suspects and qualify for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net.

