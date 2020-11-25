Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of November 25, 2020.

Curtis Frederick Moyan (DOB 1982-11-04) is wanted for one count of assault with a weapon.

Moyan is described as a 38-year-old non-white male, 5’9” tall and 175 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2019-22432