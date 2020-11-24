Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of November 24, 2020.

Christian Morin (DOB 1983-01-24) is wanted for one count of theft of mail, one count of possess counterfeit money, one count of possessing a counterfeit instrument, one count of dealing with identity documents, one count of possess break-in instruments, one count of resist peace officer and one count of breach of release order.

Morin is described as a 37-year-old Caucasian male, 5’8” tall and 188 lbs. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2020-41039