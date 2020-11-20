Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of November 20, 2020.

David Paul Newman (DOB 1991-09-27) is wanted for one count of possession of a controlled substance, one count of trafficking a controlled substance and one count of resist peace officer.

Newman is described as a 29-year-old non-white male, 6’0” tall and 170 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2019-42034