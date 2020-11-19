Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of November 19, 2020.

Ashley Shan Abel (DOB 1990-10-15) is wanted for one count of breach of probation.

Abel is described as a 30-year-old Caucasian female, 5’6” tall and 146 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2019-61472