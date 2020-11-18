Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of November 18, 2020.

Kelly Ross Black (DOB 1972-10-22) is wanted for one count of aggravated assault, one count of robbery, one count of possession of stolen property over $5000 and one count of obstruction.

Black is described as a 48-year-old non-white male, 6’0” tall and 150 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2019-65956