Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of November 10, 2020.

Clarice Briget Krause (DOB 1983-06-16) is wanted for one count of robbery, one count of impaired driving, one count of dangerous driving, one count of fraud, one count of personation and one count of flight from police.

Krause is described as a 37-year-old Caucasian female, 5’4” tall and 133 lbs. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2019-18418