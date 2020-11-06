Unsolved crimes: West Kel

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here is a recent crime that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net

CRIME: THEFT OF LIQUOR

DATE: October 31, 2020

RCMP FILE: 2020-67591

West Kelowna RCMP members are looking to identify a female suspected of multiple thefts from a liquor store located on Louie Drive. The most recent file occurred on October 31, 2020, when the female entered the store wearing a light grey hoodie under a brown leather jacket, jeans, brown boots, a large purple purse and a pink flowered mask. The female takes photos of the items prior to placing them into her purse. She then makes an alcohol purchase using cash. If you can identify this person of interest, please send in your anonymous tip to earn a cash reward.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net. Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.