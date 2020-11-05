Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of November 5, 2020.

Griffin Anthony Gagnon (DOB 1985-07-25) is wanted for three counts of fail to appear and two counts of driving while prohibited.

Gagnon is described as a 35-year-old Caucasian male, 5’11” tall and 161 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2019-54439