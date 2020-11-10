Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of November 10, 2020.

Tanisha Mahingen Agecoutay (DOB 1998-07-07) is wanted for three counts of theft under $5000.

Agecoutay is described as a 22-year-old non-white female, 5’6” tall and 141 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2020-1874