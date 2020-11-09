Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of November 9, 2020.

Michael Alfred Carlson (DOB 1975-09-01) is wanted for one count of break and enter and one count of mischief.

Carlson is described as a 45-year-old Caucasian male, 6’1” tall and 170 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2020-17444