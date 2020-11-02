Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of November 2, 2020.

Mark Allan Shields (DOB 1981-04-22) is wanted for one count of theft under $5000 and one count of assault.

Shields is described as a 39-year-old Caucasian male, 5’6” tall and 190 lbs. He has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2019-80607