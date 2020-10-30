Unsolved crimes: DLC

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net

CRIME: THEFT OF CONSTRUCTION MATERIAL

DATE: October 3, 2020

RCMP FILE: 2020-61781

Lake Country RCMP members received a call from a construction site employee reporting an overnight theft. An on-site camera captured a male in a silver or grey Dodge Ram truck at the Benchland Drive site at approximately 3:00 a.m. on October 3, 2020. The male is seen parking next to a trailer and loading up with over $5500 worth of exterior siding. The truck appears to have an after-marked front bumper. If you have information on this theft, please contact RCMP or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers.

CRIME: THEFT OF BOAT

DATE: October 2, 2020

RCMP FILE: 2020-61641

The owner of a boat moored at Turtle Bay Marina on Woodsdale Road in Lake Country contracted a dealership to attend the slip on October 1, 2020. He found out the next day that the boat was not at the marina when they attended. The stolen boat is a 2013 Campion Svfara with HIN AB4182360. If you can help to reunite the owner with this boat, please submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers or contact Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288.

You can help catch these suspects and qualify for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers' anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net.

CRIME: THEFT FROM AUTO / FRAUD

DATE: October 10, 2020

RCMP FILE: 2020-63450

A theft from a vehicle parked on the 11,000 block of Rogers Road in Lake Country was reported on October 10, 2020. The owner found several items strewn outside the vehicle in the morning and discovered that a wallet was missing. One of the bank cards had been used a couple of times before being cancelled. The male in the photo is a person of interest whom police would like to identify.

